5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter — Saleh's pithy prognosis for Carter — "He's playing" — is music to the ears of the Jets and their fans. Carter, who has missed three games, remains the team's leading rusher (430 yards, 3.9 yards/carry), is averaging a healthy 9.6 yards on his 32 catches, and in the five games before his ankle injury averaged 101.8 scrimmage yards/game. RB Tevin Coleman also showed giddyup in the four weeks before missing New Orleans in the concussion protocol, averaging 4.7 yards/carry. Both could boost Zach Wilson and the offense in working OC Mike LaFleur's play-action game to WRs Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and, fingers crossed, Denzel Mims.

TE Ryan Griffin — Another way to augment the Jets' still banged-up WR group is for Wilson to find his tight ends. Griffin has been the point man here with 40 targets and 25 catches for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. He's the only Jets pass-catcher who's had at least one reception in each of this season's 13 games. And he could get help from good-hands TE Tyler Kroft's possible return and good-blocks TE Trevon Wesco in both the run game (Miami yields 4.3 yards/carry) and the pass game (the Dolphins are 28th in giving up 254.5 yards/game). And the unit should be at the forefront of moving the chains at Hard Rock Stadium against a 'Fins defense that is 28th in the league in third-down defense at a 43.7% conversion rate.