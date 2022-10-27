5 Players to Watch as the Jets Return Home to Battle the Patriots

The Jets' magical season (made somber this week after the serious injuries to Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker) enters a new realm Sunday afternoon as they take aim at the New England Patriots.

Setting their road warrior success aside for the moment, the Jets would love to secure their fourth straight win to improve their record from their crazy 5-2, and to do that they will need to get a two-game MetLife Stadium win streak and a two-game streak against the AFC East rolling. And who better to test their improved selves against than the 3-4 Patriots, who have had the Green & White's number for most of the past decade.

Here are five Jets to keep an eye on to see if they've got what it takes to move three games ahead of the always tough, always competitive Patriots in the division standings for the first time since 2000:

RB Michael Carter — The loss of brilliant rookie RB Hall for the season is a setback for the Green & White. But the loss can be overcome as Carter steps right back into the role he annexed last year as the tailback starter beginning in Week 3 and their scrimmage yardage leader as a rookie, averaging 4.3 yards/carry and 9.0 yards/catch. And he's got 379 YFS this season playing off of Hall's dynamic debut. With New England ranked 25th in the NFL in rush yards allowed/game and 26th in yards allowed/carry, it's a great opportunity for Carter, Ty Johnson, Bam Knight, new trade arrival James Robinson and OC Mike LaFleur to attack the Pats defense, control the ball and determine the winner of this game.