5 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Five Jets to keep an eye on as the Green & White travel to Western New York for their season finale against the Bills on Sunday:

QB Zach Wilson — This game is big for Wilson, not because it's Zach vs. Josh Allen but because Zach can solidify the improvement he's shown in his two "halves" of '21. His accuracy has been about the same, as has his four TD passes in each sixpack of games. But he's thrown two INTs in his last six games to nine in the first six and no picks in the last four games. And the rate at which his offense scores touchdowns has jumped — from 11.8% of drives early to 19.7% late. The Jets have won two of their last six and were in position to make it three of six against Tampa Bay. But what matters now is that Wilson wrap up his rookie season with a solid, if not strong, performance against a division rival in a hostile venue he'll be visiting once a year for the foreseeable future.