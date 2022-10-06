5 Jets to Watch When They Jump into the AFC East Fray at Home vs. Dolphins

The Jets begin the AFC East phase of their 2022 schedule, which will have them playing four of their six games against their division brethren in a six-game span, the first three all at home for the first time since 1985. And it all starts with the Miami Dolphins, who can be explosive in their Tyreek Hill-led offense but can help opponents do damage due to their porous pass defense in the early going.

QBs remain stories for both sides. Zach Wilson gets his second start and his first at home after returning from his knee injury, so he's looking to go 1-0 at MetLife. And he'll be trying to outpoint Teddy Bridgewater's Miami offense, with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion.

These are five Green & White players to watch as the 2-2 Jets strain to get over .500 for the first time this late in a season since opening 2017 at 3-2.

QB Zach Wilson — Wilson was certainly worth watching, especially for his start and finish to the Jets' second incredible comeback of the season, at Pittsburgh Now in Zach's first home game of his second season, the packed house will be ready for a Zach attack. That's especially because he should be able to throw effectively against the Miami pass defense, which is 31st in both yards/game (299.3) and yards/pass play (7.77) allowed, 30th in INT rate, 27th in sack rate and 30th on third downs (50% conversion rate). WR Elijah Moore showed how dangerous he is in the passing game last year and rookie Garrett Wilson has gotten up to speed quickly this season. But watch Corey Davis, who has risen up at timely times in the two wins and whose 17.4 yards/catch is tied for the NFL's sixth-best receiving average.