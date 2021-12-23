5 Jets to Watch When Jaguars Lurk into MetLife Stadium on Sunday

DL Quinnen Williams and LB Quincy Williams — Big game for the Brothers Q, perhaps for different reasons. Quinnen, fighting through a shoulder injury, is tied for the Jets lead with John Franklin-Myers with 6 sacks and 12 QB hits but still hasn't hit his stride. Lawrence, tied for the NFL lead in most giveaways (14 INTs, 4 lost FUMs) and with 58% passing accuracy, would seem vulnerable to incompletions and turnovers forced byQuinnen and Co. One thing Lawrence does quite well is tuck and run — his 4.8 yards/carry is a tick higher than featured back James Robinson's 4.7. That's where Quincy, with his speed to the ball, sudden impact, and ability to play in the opposing backfield come in. He leads the Jets with 16.5 total tackles at or behind the line (14.5 tackles for loss/no gain, 2.0 sacks). And, like Cole, he started his NFL career in Jacksonville and would love to show his first team what they're missing.

KR Braxton Berrios — This could be another BB game although all the Jets' special teams have an opportunity against the Jags' struggling specialists. Berrios remains No. 1 in the NFL with a 28.7 kickoff-return average, and he'll be going against a coverage team that is 31st in the league in allowing 28.4 yards/return, gave up a TD runback to the Texans, and turned to P Logan Cooke in an attempt to get kickoffs into the end zone. Berrios is also 2nd among all punt returners with at least 10 returns at 13.5 yards/return. Jets P Braden Mann at Miami had his best game since returning from injury. Finally, the Jaguars, with Matthew Wright as their current K, are last in the NFL in FG accuracy at 68.4%. Has Eddy Piñeiro steadied the Jets' kicking game? He's hit all 4 of his FG tries in two games. A blustery Meadowlands day figures to test all kickers, coverage and return teams.