3 Takeaways Jets-Jaguars | C.J. Mosley: 'They Executed Better Than We Did'

Pair of Fourth and 1s

The Jets elevated Streveler from the practice squad on Thursday. Streveler, who was previously promoted from the P-squad before the Jets' game with the Patriots in Week 8, but was inactive, entered the game with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.

On a second-and-7 from the Jacksonville 42, Streveler took a snap but whistles blew the play dead. RT George Fant was flagged for false start and Streveler headed to the sideline.

With the Jets trailing 16-3 late in the third quarter, HC Robert Saleh turned the offensive reins over to Streveler. He led a 16-play, 83-yard drive before the Green & White turned the ball over on downs at the Jacksonville 13 when he threw incomplete to Garrett Wilson on fourth-and-2.

"The intent was to try and spark the run game," Saleh said. "It was still a two-score game. Spark the run game, get that thing going. We came into the game, especially with the weather forecast, of a package of plays for Strev to try to utilize the run game in the event that it really got out of hand with the weather. With that package, we moved right down the field, had them on their heels. Obviously we didn't finish the drive, but he sparked the offense, so we just wanted to keep it going."

Streveler completed 66.7% of his passes (10 of 15) for 90 yards while adding 54 on the ground. The offense totaled 227 yards, converted 2 of 13 (15%) on third down and 1 of 5 on (20%) on fourth down, and was held off the scoreboard for three quarters.