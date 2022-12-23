3 Takeaways Jets-Jaguars | C.J. Mosley: 'They Executed Better Than We Did'

Chris Streveler Gives Offense with a Spark; Garrett Wilson 4 Yards Away From 1,000 Yards

Dec 23, 2022 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
3-takes-jags-E_SNY40055

The Jets (7-8) lost to the Jaguars (7-8), 19-3, at MetLife Stadium in a Week 16 game on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways.

Discrepancy on the Ground
Jacksonville won the battle in the trenches and it was convincing, especially early in the game.

The Jags rushed 24 times for 115 yards in the first half, averaging 4.8 yards a carry. RB Travis Etienne was the bell cow, handling 17 carries for 64 yards. He finished with 83 yards on 22 carries.

QB Trevor Lawrence pitched in with 41 yards on 5 attempts and his 1-yard scoring dive, reaching the ball over the goal line over a pile of linemen, in the second quarter was the game-winning score.

"They executed their game plan well, so we have to give them credit for that," said LB C.J. Mosley, who led both teams with 12 tackles. "Trevor did a great job getting out the pocket, making plays with his feet, avoiding the sack. … They executed better than we did."

The Jets rushed for 4 yards in the first half on 5 carries. They finished with 66 rushing yards, 54 of which came from backup QB Chris Streveler (9 carries, 5.4 avg).

"It's not good enough right now," Saleh said of the run game.

Pair of Fourth and 1s
The Jets elevated Streveler from the practice squad on Thursday. Streveler, who was previously promoted from the P-squad before the Jets' game with the Patriots in Week 8, but was inactive, entered the game with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.

On a second-and-7 from the Jacksonville 42, Streveler took a snap but whistles blew the play dead. RT George Fant was flagged for false start and Streveler headed to the sideline.

With the Jets trailing 16-3 late in the third quarter, HC Robert Saleh turned the offensive reins over to Streveler. He led a 16-play, 83-yard drive before the Green & White turned the ball over on downs at the Jacksonville 13 when he threw incomplete to Garrett Wilson on fourth-and-2.

"The intent was to try and spark the run game," Saleh said. "It was still a two-score game. Spark the run game, get that thing going. We came into the game, especially with the weather forecast, of a package of plays for Strev to try to utilize the run game in the event that it really got out of hand with the weather. With that package, we moved right down the field, had them on their heels. Obviously we didn't finish the drive, but he sparked the offense, so we just wanted to keep it going."

Streveler completed 66.7% of his passes (10 of 15) for 90 yards while adding 54 on the ground. The offense totaled 227 yards, converted 2 of 13 (15%) on third down and 1 of 5 on (20%) on fourth down, and was held off the scoreboard for three quarters.

"We have to look in the mirror tonight, watch the film tomorrow and, as always, correct the things that need to be corrected," Streveler said. "Playoffs, whatever that situation is, we have to go out and execute. Offensively, we have to go out and score points. We have to get better and today just wasn't good enough."

Special Teams Blunders
Three players entered Thursday night's game with a shot at 1,000 yards.

Jets rookie standout Garrett Wilson, who set the team's rookie receiving yardage mark against Buffalo and the franchise's rookie reception mark against Detroit, was 34 yards away from becoming the first rookie to reach 1,000 yards in franchise history. He had a chance late in the fourth quarter, but he fumbled the ball after converting on fourth down. The Jags recovered on the returned the ball 14 yards to the Jets 24-yard line. Wilson finished with 30 yards on 4 receptions.

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk, who also needed 34 receiving yards to break 1,000 for the first time in his five-year career, had 3 receptions for 22 yards. But RB Travis Etienne hit the 1,000-yard mark on the button. The second-year player needed 83 yards and finished with 83 on 22 carries.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Jaguars | Week 16

See the best images from the Week 16 matchup between the Jets and Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

E_SS3_9954
1 / 40
E_SS3_0100
2 / 40
E_SS3_9940
3 / 40
E_SS3_0201
4 / 40
E_SS3_0274
5 / 40
E_SS3_0252
6 / 40
E_SS3_0213
7 / 40
E_SS3_0028
8 / 40
E_SZ1_7094
9 / 40
E_SZ1_7526
10 / 40
E_SZ1_7592
11 / 40
E_SZ1_7545
12 / 40
E_SZ1_7899
13 / 40
E_SZ1_7448
14 / 40
E_SZ1_7234
15 / 40
E_SZ1_7344
16 / 40
E_SZ1_7216
17 / 40
E_SZ1_7264
18 / 40
E_SZ1_7144
19 / 40
E_SZ1_7094
20 / 40
E_SS2_4351
21 / 40
E_SNY48463
22 / 40
E_SNY49111
23 / 40
E_SNY48849
24 / 40
E_SNY49048
25 / 40
E_SZ2_1680
26 / 40
E_SZ2_2160
27 / 40
E_SZ2_1884
28 / 40
E_SZ2_2307
29 / 40
E_SZ2_1834
30 / 40
E_SZ2_1907
31 / 40
E_SZ2_1717
32 / 40
E_SZ2_2118
33 / 40
E_SZ2_2613
34 / 40
E_SZ2_2496
35 / 40
E_SZ2_2633
36 / 40
E_SZ2_2457
37 / 40
E_SNY40002
38 / 40
E_SNY40055
39 / 40
E_SNY40358
40 / 40
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Jacksonville Topples Jets 19-3 in the Rain on TNF

Green & White Playoff Path Treacherous as They Fall to 7-8 with Road Games at Seattle & Miami Remaining

news

QB Chris Streveler Gave Jets a Spark in Loss to Jacksonville

HC Robert Saleh Says Club Had Package of Plays for Former CFL Star

news

Jets Defense Didn't Meet Its Standard in Loss to the Jaguars

DT Quinnen Williams Registers Strip Sack in Return from Injury

news

Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson's Struggles vs. Jaguars: 'Confidence Is a Big Thing'

Jets QB: 'I Felt Like I Didn't Have Any Rhythm Out There' in Rainy, Windy 19-3 Home Loss in Primetime

news

Two Starters Return to Action for Jets' Rainy Thursday Night Game vs. Jaguars

DL Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis Are Active as Zach Wilson, Green & White Seek to Start a Win Streak

news

Jets Elevate S Will Parks, QB Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars

Veteran Safety Started in Week 15 vs. Lions

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Preview | Jets Seek to Get Back on Track in Primetime

Green & White Desire a Strong Closing Kick for Playoff Berth but 'It All Starts with Jacksonville'

news

Zach Wilson & 5 Other Jets to Watch on Thursday Night vs. Jaguars

Some Receivers to Help the Jets QB Out and Some Defenders to Bring the Heat vs. Trevor Lawrence & Co.

news

Four Jets Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

DL Quinnen Williams, CB Sauce Gardner, LB C.J. Mosley, ST Justin Hardee Selected to First Games

news

Where Are They Now: Joe Mott

Catch Up with the Former Draft Pick from Iowa

news

Notebook | What Did Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Say About Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed?

Green & White Seeking Takeaways; Inclement Weather in Forecast

Advertising