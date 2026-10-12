3 Takeaways | Jets Defense Registers 8 Sacks, Holds Browns Under 200 Yards

The Jets spent the week preaching and buying into a 1-0 mentality and defeated the Browns, 17-12, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Postgame, HC Aaron Glenn said that will be the approach for the rest of the season.
The Green & White will face their first AFC East opponent of the season next week with a road trip to the New England Patriots, but first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 5.
A Formidable Defense
The Jets were on the field for 89 plays in their Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and instead of having a full practice on Wednesday, they had a walkthrough to ensure the team recovered well before facing the Browns on Sunday.
"I think AG took care of us the last few days," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "He's really been enforcing, making sure that we're taking care of our body."
Against Cleveland, the unit looked fresh and played dominantly. In the first half, the Jets held the Browns to two field goals and only conceded 1 TD, which came in the fourth quarter.
Notably, the Jets' defense held Cleveland to 198 yards of net offense -- the third time this season they held their opponent under 200 yards in a single game. The Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, were the other two offenses the Green & White halted. According to Tru Media, it's the first time since a game against Tampa Bay in 1999 that a team has held three opponents under 200 yards through Week 5.
"You have to give the Jets credit," Browns QB Deshaun Watson said. "They did a good job of showing different pressures and bringing it from all over the place."
The defensive line made a statement, sacking Watson 8 times, a season high and tied for the most by a Jets defense in a single game this century (TruMedia).
"I think they really took all the criticism that they saw and heard and they put it to their advantage," CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said postgame. "I think they played well today and they all put it together, played connected ball."
David Bailey had 3 sacks and Darrell Jackson Jr. recorded 1, making them the first Jets rookie duo to both record a sack in the same game since 2019. Jackson also had back-to-back PDs in the fourth quarter.
"Just going into the game, I saw how low he throws the ball and, like me, I've got a 7-2 wingspan so I knew I could get my hand up and knock it down," Jackson said.
'He's Garrett Wilson'
For the second time this season, WR Garrett Wilson recorded over 100 receiving yards. On 7 receptions, Wilson totaled 104, including the 32-yard opening drive TD.
He put a spin move on S Ronnie Hickman to break a tackle and reach the end zone to cap the 8-play, 90-yard sequence.
"Yeah, he's Garrett Wilson and we think he can do that every single week," QB Geno Smith said when asked if he anticipated Wilson would play well. "He loves competing. He's a proven player."
Wilson had 70 yards on that opening drive, a career-high in the first quarter of the game and the most by any Jets WR in the opening quarter since 2019, according to Stats Perform.
Coming out on top and seeing all the guys in here after, not just the guys on the team, the staff, everyone put their effort towards this win," Wilson said. "It's what it's all about and that's the feeling we're hunting every week. It felt good."
The Jets' offense ran 66 offensive plays against the Browns -- 34 more than in Week 5 in Chicago -- which provided more opportunities to get the ball to Wilson. It's something Smith said he'll "continue to find ways" to do.
"Once the ball is in his hands, he'll make plays," Smith said.
With his 11th career 100-yard receiving game, Wilson tied Wayne Chrebet for the eighth-most in Jets history. Wilson now has over 4,000 career receiving yards.
Striking from Distance
In the fourth quarter, K Jason Sanders converted a 54-yard field goal to give the Jets a 4-point lead to start the final period.
It was his longest conversion and his third from 50-plus yards this season. Sanders was signed to the active roster last week after being elevated from the practice squad for the first three games of the season.
According to Tru Media, he tied Greg Zuerlein (2022) for the most 50-plus yard field goals by a Jet within the first five weeks of the season. Sanders connected from 51 and 52 yards in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.
The special teams unit played a large role in the Jets' Week 5 victory. The fumble recovery in the fourth quarter after the snap went through the hands of Cleveland's punter set up the game-winning TD on RB Braelon Allen's 22-yard dash.
It was the aspect of complementary football the Jets lacked against the Bears but capitalized on to beat the Browns.
"When you can do that with your special teams, then complement that with the offense controlling the ball, running the ball and being able to hit on some explosive passes and the defense getting three-and-outs and getting takeaways, that's usually a sign for success," HC Aaron Glenn said. "So, I like the way we did that today."
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 5 game against the Browns.