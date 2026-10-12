3 Takeaways | Jets Defense Registers 8 Sacks, Holds Browns Under 200 Yards

The Jets spent the week preaching and buying into a 1-0 mentality and defeated the Browns, 17-12, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Postgame, HC Aaron Glenn said that will be the approach for the rest of the season.

The Green & White will face their first AFC East opponent of the season next week with a road trip to the New England Patriots, but first, here's 3 takeaways from Week 5.

A Formidable Defense

The Jets were on the field for 89 plays in their Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and instead of having a full practice on Wednesday, they had a walkthrough to ensure the team recovered well before facing the Browns on Sunday.

"I think AG took care of us the last few days," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said on Thursday. "He's really been enforcing, making sure that we're taking care of our body."

Against Cleveland, the unit looked fresh and played dominantly. In the first half, the Jets held the Browns to two field goals and only conceded 1 TD, which came in the fourth quarter.

Notably, the Jets' defense held Cleveland to 198 yards of net offense -- the third time this season they held their opponent under 200 yards in a single game. The Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, were the other two offenses the Green & White halted. According to Tru Media, it's the first time since a game against Tampa Bay in 1999 that a team has held three opponents under 200 yards through Week 5.

"You have to give the Jets credit," Browns QB Deshaun Watson said. "They did a good job of showing different pressures and bringing it from all over the place."

The defensive line made a statement, sacking Watson 8 times, a season high and tied for the most by a Jets defense in a single game this century (TruMedia).

"I think they really took all the criticism that they saw and heard and they put it to their advantage," CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said postgame. "I think they played well today and they all put it together, played connected ball."

David Bailey had 3 sacks and Darrell Jackson Jr. recorded 1, making them the first Jets rookie duo to both record a sack in the same game since 2019. Jackson also had back-to-back PDs in the fourth quarter.