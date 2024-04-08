As NFL Draft Nears, Joe Douglas Remains on a Mission

And that was before Douglas landed Reddick, who has racked up 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons, from Philly in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. The Jets own seven selections in this year's draft, beginning with the No. 10 pick in Round 1. After fortifying the offensive line with three starters, might Douglas add another tackle considering Smith, a five-time first- and second-team All-Pro, signed a one-year deal; and Moses, a Jet in 2021, is entering the final year of a three-year deal?

"Well, I think this is an unbelievable O-line class," Douglas said. "It's an unbelievable class at quite a few positions, but I think where we are at now, we have great flexibility to go in any direction that we see is best for us moving forward. I think it opens the door to a lot of possibilities at 10."

Seven tackles could be taken in the opening round and those dominoes are expected to start with Joe Alt (Notre Dame) and Olu Fashanu (Penn State). But Troy Fautanu (Washington), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) and J.C. Latham (Alabama) are all intriguing prospects. This could be a historic WR class, and it would be fascinating if one of the big three – Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Rome Odunze (Washington) and Malik Nabers (LSU) – make it to No. 10. Williams, who will look to return to form following an ACL tear last season, is also on a one-year deal.