2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Broncos

With training camp on the horizon and September not too far off in the distance, NewYorkJets.com is examining each of the Green & White's opponent matchups in 2020. Next in the series, we discuss with DenverBroncos.com lead writer Aric DiLalla the Jets' first primetime game of the year, Thursday night at home vs. the Broncos in Week 4.

The Headline

Both longtime AFC opponents would welcome showstopping performances by their young quarterbacks under the MetLife lights. For the Jets, of course, that's Sam Darnold, entering his third season as the starter — he chalked up his first home victory over the Broncos, 34-16, in 2018 and went 6-2 over last season's final half. Meanwhile, Denver last year went 4-1 over its last five games with second-round rookie Drew Lock faring well in his NFL baptism.

"With Drew, the talent is there," DiLalla told Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg in an Official Jets Podcast. "Some of the concerns about him, the accuracy, throwing off his back foot, being consistent, those things were prevalent to some degree in the preseason, much less so by the time he came back at the end of the season after being on IR for eight weeks.

"I think his work ethic helped him when he was finally able to get in there and also proved to his teammates that he can be the guy. That more than anything is important because your teammates have to believe in you at the quarterback position for this whole thing to work, and they definitely believe in Drew."

What's Changed

The QB depth charts, for one. Old hand Joe Flacco, Denver's starter for the first eight games (2-6 before his neck injury), is now behind Darnold. Lock is backed by third-year journeyman Jeff Driskel. But more important, Lock is surrounded by a revamped WR corps as 15th overall pick pick Jerry Jeudy and Round 2 selection KJ Hamler join third-year wideout Courtland Sutton (72 catches, 1,112 yards, 6 TDs in 2019), plus second-year TE Noah Fant (40-562-3).

Then a very good defense got better with OLB Von Miller joined by DL Jurrell Casey (traded from the Titans) and rejoined by OLB Bradley Chubb, who missed all but four games last year with a torn ACL.