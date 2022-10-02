Zach Wilson Returns, Rides Roller-Coaster, Leads Jets to 'Awesome' Comeback in Pittsburgh

As for the tripartite nature of the victory, it looked at first as if Wilson had never been away rehabbing that knee. He led a short field goal drive after Lamarcus Joyner's deflection interception. Then came a 70-yard march to the touchdown that opened the Jets' 10-0 lead, their largest at any time, in fact, in any of their 12 games at Pittsburgh. And with it ending on the collaboration of the Simpatico Brothers, Braxton Berrios tossing a 2-yard score to a wide-open Wilson, it looked like an impossible wipeout of the always dangerous Steelers was in the air.

And then it wasn't.

"It's just the NFL, man," Wilson explained of how he suddenly looked like the rusty slinger he had every right to expect to be and playing behind an O-line that was scrambled even further as Alijah Vera-Tucker moved from RG to LT, Nate Herbig stepped in at RG and, late in the second quarter, rookie RT Max Mitchell departing with a knee injury and Conor McDermott returning to the trenches.

"We had some good things early, we scored, then things get stalled out. My mentality is just keep doing my job, keep doing my job, keep chipping away. That was my message and that's what everybody did. There was some frustration, but it was the right frustration. That was a cool opportunity for us to lose a lead like that and come all the way back for the win."