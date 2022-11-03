Zach Wilson on Jets' Stern Test vs. Buffalo: 'Execution Is the Key'

Zach Wilson has shown himself for stretches to be an effective passer. On occasion he's been an electric runner.

This week the Jets quarterback needs to show his skills as an expert blocker.

"I don't look at any of that stuff," Wilson said following Thursday's practice when asked about some harsh analysis provided by Jets fans and reporters following the three-interception 22-17 loss to New England. "I focus on what's going on in this building with me and the guys and with what my coaches are seeing that's going on in the game."

"Zach's always said it — he's never read it, he doesn't look at it, he doesn't want to look at it — and I believe him," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said of the lightning rod nature of Wilson and his position in the Jets universe. "I know a lot of people do say that. Whether it's true or not, who knows? But I think he blocks all that stuff. He's got enough on his plate to not worry about what everyone else is thinking. He's just focused on his own job and going about that."

Wilson's job is always about seeking the perfect balance, whether it's offense/defense, run/pass, aggressive/conservative. He found that sweet spot when he returned from his summer knee issues and contributed to the Jets winning four consecutive games, with him and his offense not putting up one interception or putting down one fumble.

The Patriots game, despite a good start and a scrambling finish to make it close, was a home disappointment. But Wilson has set his jaw and steadied his focus and won't let the ups and downs of his profession throw him off track.