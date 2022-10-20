Zach Wilson on Balancing Jets' Offense: 'We Adjust to What They're Giving Us'

Even if those percentages are parts of winning game plans, players can puzzle over the imbalance. How does offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur deal with that?

"I'm not worried about one side or the other, and that's the truth," LaFleur said Thursday. "You want balance, but you want balance amongst a lot of different factors, in terms of who's touching the ball, the run/pass, whatever. But each and every week is going to be a little bit different. We might be the exact same as last week, or we might be the exact opposite, or it might be somewhere in between. You never really know, and our guys know what the plan is moving forward each and every week, and I'm confident they're going to go and execute it."

And while LaFleur didn't hand out any printed sheets with the Denver game plan printed on them, it could be that the Jets may decide, or may be forced by the Broncos' strong passing defense, to lean on Michael Carter, Breece Hall and the run game to help get the Jets to a 4-0 record on the road and 5-2 overall in this so far delightful first half of the season. And that's OK with Zach, too.

"When you can hand off the ball as well as we have, it opens up the passing game," Wilson said. "Then we have to do better in the pass game when we do get those opportunities. For me, it's just how can we continue to learn and grow, and those opps are going to come. When we play an opponent that maybe takes the run away, we're going to have to open up with the pass. We just adjust to what they're giving us."

Still, unless that happens Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, call it Quarterbacking 301, in head coach Robert Saleh's occasional college-course vernacular, as Wilson keeps Moore in the loop with quarterback/wideout communication that is anything but trivial, especially the way the Jets' season has unfolded so far.