Zach Wilson Leaves Jets' Preseason Opener at Philly with Knee Injury

This wasn't the way Zach Wilson expected to open his second preseason as quarterback of the Jets against the Eagles on Friday night.

Wilson generated no points and 33 yards of offense in his only two series of the night. His first series ended on his first interception since last December.

And his second possession ended, for him, at the end of a 7-yard scramble with 3:43 left in the opening period, from which Wilson came up limping.

Wilson, who appeared to injure his right leg on a non-contact in-cut rather than taking the ball out of bounds, hobbled back toward the huddle, then sat down on the Lincoln Financial Field turf before he got there. After an extended conversation with the Jets medical staff on the field, he got up, walked off the field and into the Linc's visitors locker room, all under his own power and all without a limp.

Word came a few minutes later that Wilson had injured his right knee, with no word on how severe it is. But considering that head coach Robert Saleh said two days earlier that his starting QB and most other starters would go one or at the most two drives before leaving the field for the night, the Jets' starting QB was not returning to this game. With Joe Flacco on the sidelines but not in uniform, Mike White came in for Wilson.

Wilson's stat line for his short night's work: 3-for-5 passing for 23 yards, one INT and no sacks and that one rush for 7 yards. He left the game with the Jets trailing the Eagles, 14-0, but White led the offense to a 26-yard field goal by Eddy Piñeiro to trim that deficit to 14-3 with 1:28 gone at the start of the second quarter.