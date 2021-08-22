Zach Wilson Leads Jets with Crisp, Productive First Half vs. Packers

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson's goals for this afternoon's second preseason game at legendary Lambeau Field against the Packers weren't too complicated.

"It's the same as it's been," Saleh said. "Stack up the good plays, stack up the good days, take what the defense gives you and just play quarterback."

That's just what Wilson did, as he compiled a calm, cool, efficient and effective 29 minutes of first-half work in leading the Jets to a 17-14 halftime advantage over the Pack.

It began with Wilson hitting three of his four passes on the visitors' opening drive. The big connection was a third-and-8 laser to WR Corey Davis, who then took the pass the rest of the way for a 24-yard gain. That made Wilson 4-of-5 on third-down passing for 62 yards and three conversions against the Giants and on one drive vs. the Packers.

However, Wilson's next third-down pass, with 4 yards to go, was jarred out of Davis' hands by the tight coverage of rookie CB Eric Stokes, so K Matt Ammendola came on with a strong 54-yard kick that he tucked inside the left upright for the field goal and 3-0 lead less than five minutes into the action.

After the Packers motored eight plays and 75 yards to a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown sweep by rookie RB Kylin Hill, Wilson was up again.

He kept up his early simpatico relationship with Davis, hitting him with a 5-yard swing pass right on first down, then calmly flat-footing a toss left to WR Jeff Smith for 6 yards and a first down. Those were his only throws on his second series that ended on a failed third-and-1 run at midfield, making him 5-of-6 for 51 yards.

Wilson's third possession began at the Jets 35 with 1:38 left in the opening frame. He followed an 8-yard run wide left by Tevin Coleman with a play-action throw for Davis right, but the throw was low and incomplete. Then on third-and-3, he converted again, and again to Davis, for 14 yards. Then, giving the Packers defense no breather, he dropped back, and then back a little further, before finding, yes, Davis alone deep down the right sideline. The 27-yarder was Wilson's longest completion and Davis' longest reception as Jets and set the Jets up first-and-10 at the GB-16 as the opening quarter came to a close.

It took less than a minute and a half of clock time in the second period for Wilson and the Jets' first offense to strike for their first touchdown of the preseason. After getting a 4-yard completion to Jamison Crowder wiped out by penalty, Wilson faced second-and-12 from the GB-18. He again dropped back and, with good protection, lofted a ball for TE Tyler Kroft.