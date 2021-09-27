Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Undergo 'Frustrating' Lessons at Denver

Here were some of the painful bullet points for the offense a mile high during Denver's home opener:

■ The Jets' point production fell from 14 points at Carolina to six vs. New England to zero at Denver. It was the 30th shutout loss in franchise history and the third in the last 17 seasons at Denver alone.

■ The yardage dipped from a season high of 336 yards vs. the Patriots to a season low of 162 yards against Broncos HC Vic Fangio's defensive scheme. Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 160 yards, threw two late interceptions and was sacked five times and hit in the pocket nine times. The ground attack gained 43 yards on 13 carries.

■ The closest the Jets got to the Broncos goal line was the Denver 25 at the start of the fourth quarter. The offense had no red zone series and 11 first downs.

Wilson said there was a shining moment for his unit in the first half, when it was still possible for the Jets to make a game of it. The possession lasted 12 offensive plays, moved a modest 32 yards but took a season-high 7:03 off the clock, largely on the strength of Wilson's short passing game in which he completed seven of nine throws. Matt Ammendola's 56-yard field goal in the thin air of the Rockies was nullified by a delay of game and the Jets, instead of trailing 10-3, punted.

"The whole game on offense was disappointing, of course. We want to do better than that," Wilson said. "But I did think we did some good things on that drive. What happened at the end of that drive just shows what was happening the whole game — it's us killing ourselves. It really comes down to that. ... We just didn't execute. I promise we're going to get it. These guys want to win, man, I promise they do, so we're going to give everything we have every single week."

Saleh said the showing was frustrating perhaps especially because of the week of practice Wilson had just put in.