Zach Wilson After Watching Jets Run Game Unfold: 'This Winning Thing Is Expected'

But as comfy and rewarding as this game was, Wilson is a savvy veteran when it comes to knowing what has to be done in the coming weeks, games in which he may have to throw a lot more and a lot further with just as few giveaways and mistakes to secure the next victory. Such as at Green Bay next Sunday, where the Packers, crying in their Guinness after their loss to the Giants in London, will be waiting.

The QB said it's not about looking back at the 0-12 AFC East losing streak his team just obliterated in its first division win in three years but rather savoring the 1-0 record in the division for a night and then getting back to the proverbial chopping and stacking in practice.

"That was huge," Wilson acknowledged of ending that division slump. "But we don't really look at the streak. I wasn't here for a lot of those games. It doesn't have a lot to do with a lot of guys in this room. We're here building this.

"The vibe in this locker room is that this winning thing is expected," Wilson told Jets play-by-play broadcaster Bob Wischusen, "That needs to be the thing every single week. We come in here, we expect to win. We're going to keep getting better, we're going to keep learning from these wins. It's going to be an exciting year. But we've got to keep going."