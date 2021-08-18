Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Rub Elbows, Throw Passes at Jets-Packers Practice

When the Jets offense went to the sideline during team drills, Wilson also could watch Rodgers running the Packers' experienced offense. And there was at least one thing he said he could take away from those observations.

"The biggest thing I picked up was the two-minute drill, how cool and calm he is, like he's just messing around, playing backyard football. He just makes it work," Wilson said. "The way he understands the game, what's going on, the way he's able to change things, pick things up and still stay calm is pretty impressive."

Of course, these joint practices are about a lot more than the growing relationship between No. 2 in green and white and No. 12 in green and gold. Center Connor McGovern said the little he could take in looking over his shoulder after snaps told him that Wilson was successfully continuing to work on his nascent pro game all this week against the Packers' experienced defense.

"I haven't watched the film yet," McGovern said, "but what I kind of felt, they were dropping a lot, playing coverage, making Zach make plays. I could kind of see him using his feet a little more today. I think he got out well, he wasn't giddy. When nothing was open, he was able to go and show he has that playmaking ability. Zach's been awesome and you can see the growth every single day."

Wilson liked what he saw from the Green Bay defense, and from his own offense, and can't wait to do it again Thursday, then play at historic and "cool" Lambeau on Saturday.