Zach Wilson: 4th-Down Sack Doesn't Undo Good of Final Drive of Practice

Despite the sack? Wilson wasn't going to eliminate that negative down the memory hole but he wasn't going to accentuate it too much, either.

"I've got to trust it," he said of the play call. "We're going against the cloud [formation] over there. C.J. [Uzomah] or Conk [Tyler Conklin], one of our tight ends, is running a good route. I've got to be able to step up in the pocket. We'll watch it on film, but I want to be able just to stick it on him there and hopefully he falls in the end zone. That's why we ran the play, for that exact reason. So I'm excited to try and learn from that one."

Robert Saleh saw the rough ending to the smooth drive similarly.

"You know what? Sometimes you just get beat," the head coach said. "Zuniga showed up right when he was about to let it rip. And it's real football, it just happens. If it was one of those situations where he could've stepped up and maybe extended the play ... but I think 'Zu' won pretty clean and didn't give him a chance."