YOUR SEAT: Awash in Sights and Sounds

Jun 09, 2008 at 04:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

060607_jets_chant_320.jpg


To paraphrase Shakespeare, the seat's the thing. Tell me all you want about getting your bod into the area and into the stadium, but how will it be getting your head into the game?

In a word, like never before. OK, that's three words, but you'll love it so much you'll lose count. Fans embraced the old Meadowlands layout, so we've replicated that comfortable bowl feeling, only we've made it better. You'll be immersed in football — the contest between the Green & White and the dastardly visitors in front of you, your senses awash in a dome of electricity generated by you and your fellow fans.

Enhancing the experience, four huge, high-definition videoboards will pulse all around you, and if you never saw more than a small triangle of each replay from your seats under the overhang, those gamedays are over. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art sound system will make you feel as if Fireman Ed's on your shoulders as you chant the chant — all together now — J! E! T! S! JETS! JETS! JETS!

For those behind and around the goalposts, you'll be playing your own particular brand of zone defense. With general admission seats right down to the front row, the end zone will be a green wall of rabid fans. You've heard of the Dawg Pound and the Black Hole? Here's your opportunity to create the Green Mile, the Bermuda Triangle ... you'll come up with your own name. That is, if opposing offenses don't come up with something colorful first.

A major component of a great seat is how easy it is to get to and from said seat on forays to those all-important way stations. Food and drink? You won't have to go hunting for a hot dog, with eight times the number of concession stands than the old venue. And porcelain facilities, the bane of many a Jets fan's gameday existence since dear old Shea? With three times as many restrooms, relief and a return to action are always just around the bend.

Plus, with a little more elbow room in the twice-as-wide concourses, you might miss bumping into old friends. But on Jets gameday, that's a good thing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh, Jets Plan to 'Attack' Bye Week After Consecutive Wins

Green & White Execute Late in Games; Look to Improve on 'Details' in Red Zone
news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Win Over the Eagles

Turnovers, Sacks and Greg Zuerlein Highlight the List
news

3 Takeaways | Jets Finish 'Gauntlet of Quarterbacks' With 4 Turnovers in Win vs. Eagles

Green & White Offense Struggles on Third Down and in Red Zone; Special Teams Continues to Impress 
news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Stunning Upset Over the Eagles

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 20-14 Win Against the Eagles
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets-Eagles Game Recap | Defense Dominant in Stunning Upset Over Eagles

Tony Adams Picks Off Jalen Hurts Late, Breece Hall TD Seals Victory
news

Jets' Defense in Powerful Comeback Win over Eagles: 'We Played to the Standard'

Down Multiple CBs, Green & White Ends Philly Drought with 4 Total Takeaways, 0 2nd-Half Points Allowed
news

Jets S Tony Adams' Fourth-Quarter Interception 'Right On Time' vs. Eagles

Quinnen, Quincy Williams Each Come Up with First Half Takeaways
news

Jets' Zach Wilson: 'A Big Win for Us Against an Unbelievable Team'

HC Robert Saleh Says His QB Has Played 'a Gauntlet of Defenses' in 3 Wins
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Take On Jalen Hurts, Eagles with DBs Out of Action on Each Side

Sauce Gardner Joins D.J. Reed as Inactive for Green & White; Darius Slay, Justin Evans to Sit for MetLife Visitors
news

Jets-Eagles Game Preview | Chance to Build Momentum Heading Into the Bye

Jalen Hurts Made Good on His Opportunity; Zach Wilson Is Taking Strides  with His
news

6 Players to Watch When the Jets Try to 'Get After It' at MetLife vs. the Eagles

Zach Wilson and Passing Offense, C.J. Mosley and Run Defense Ready Themselves for Philadelphia 'Challenge'
Advertising