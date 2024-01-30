Jets WR Xavier Gipson: 'Week by Week, I Learned a Little Bit More of What Worked for Me'

On punt return duty, Gipson ended the season with the seventh-most return yards (319) in the league and fifth-highest average yards per return (9.67) for players with at least 25 returns. In addition, he was only one of eight players with a punt return TD in the regular season.

"I realized during the season that every punt return doesn't have to go for a touchdown," Gipson said. "Or every kick return doesn't need to go for a touchdown. It was a blessed to score a punt return touchdown in my first game, but I allowed for that to be the standard and that standard was a little too high. I bar was set high, and I felt like I had to maintain that the be successful. My teammates helped me realize that I need to just do the best that I can."

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said: "You can't help but root for a kid like that. He works so hard and is such a good kid and is willing to work his way into a position, and I think he's done a great job since he's been here. He has really settled in on it and done a great job."

Gipson did his best to make sure he didn't get swept up in the early-season success and leaned on WR Garrett Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, for advice to remain level over 18 weeks.

"Garrett is crazy. He's a special player," Gipson said. "He taught me a lot on offense and just taught me how to calm down. He was always letting me know that I was good and to just let my talent take over. He was really a great role model."

Wilson said: "Getting to know him through this season and just the way he goes about his business, he is so deserving of everything that came his way. A lot more that came from with X."

Heading into his first professional offseason, Gipson has gotten feedback from Boyer, OC Nathaniel Hackett, Saleh and his other coaches on what to work on. If the regular season is any indication of how hard he is willing to work to get better, fans can except a strong offseason heading into Year 2.