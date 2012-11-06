WR Jason Hill Re-Signed, S Allen Waived

Hill (6'0", 202) entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of San Francisco in 2007. He was waived by the 49ers on Nov. 16, 2010, and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville, for which he played from 2010-11. He signed with the Jets on Oct. 3 and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in three games before he was released on Oct. 27. In his six NFL seasons, Hill has played in 53 games, collecting 78 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.