WR Jason Hill Re-Signed, S Allen Waived

Nov 06, 2012 at 09:25 AM

The New York Jets have signed veteran wide receiver Jason Hill and have waived rookie safety Antonio Allen. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Hill (6'0", 202) entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of San Francisco in 2007. He was waived by the 49ers on Nov. 16, 2010, and claimed off waivers by Jacksonville, for which he played from 2010-11. He signed with the Jets on Oct. 3 and caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in three games before he was released on Oct. 27. In his six NFL seasons, Hill has played in 53 games, collecting 78 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.

Allen (6'1", 210) was a seventh-round choice by the Jets in this year's NFL Draft. He was waived following the preseason on Sept. 1 before being signed to the practice squad the next day. He played in three games after he was signed from the practice squad on Oct. 12 and contributed two tackles, a sack and a special-teams fumble recovery.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
news

5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins

RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?

LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
news

Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around

Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins

AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
news

Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Ronnie Blair; Release OL Isaiah Williams
news

Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks

Robert Saleh: 'We Want More Wins ... but the Growth Is Definitely There'
news

Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have 'Significant Role' vs. Dolphins

OC Mike LaFleur on QB Zach Wilson's Eyes; Eddy Piñeiro Grateful for His Opportunity 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Friday

George Fant Listed as Doubtful for Sunday's Game
news

Jets WR-KR-PR Braxton Berrios: We Have to Bring It

Green & White's Return Units Could Help Set the Table vs. the Dolphins 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 15 at Dolphins - Thursday

George Fant (Knee) DNP for the Second Consecutive Day
news

Jets Restore LB Noah Dawkins to Practice Squad

Linebacker Was Elevated for Week 7 and Week 8
Advertising