WR Garrett Wilson Takes a Shot to the Ribs, but Shows Grit in Return

Garrett Wilson, the Jets' superlative rookie wide receiver, sent a shudder through MetLife Stadium midway through the second quarter on Sunday when he caught a 13-yard, first-down pass from Joe Flacco over the middle, then took a shot to the ribs from Cincinnati's Jessie Bates.

Wilson, who caught 6 passes for 60 yards in the game (2 receptions for 14 yards in the second half), was helped off the field and into the Jets' locker room. At the time, the Jets trailed, 17-6. He did, however, return for the second half of the 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

"I tried not to think about it," Flacco said of Wilson's injury. "You could tell it was his ribs. I was hoping that it was nothing crazy, just kind of got the wind knocked out of him, so we'll see what ended up going on there, but I'm not sure how much guys thought about that once he was kind of off the field. You're so in the zone at that point when you're on the field and you're going through a drive, you don't really have time to think about it."