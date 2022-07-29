WR Elijah Moore Is More Comfortable As He Enters Year 2 

The production Moore had his rookie season last year was solid before his quad injury sidelined him in early December. He finished the season with 43 receptions for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns in 11 games. This year, with the new and returning talent in the WR group, Moore says the sky is the limit for their production.

"This year is going to be as big as this group takes it," Moore said. "We are all really just working day by day trying to sharpen our tools and be the best that we can be whenever our number is called."

But as far as Moore needing encouragement to take his game to that next level, Saleh knows that Moore doesn't require any extrinsic motivation.

"When you look at guys like Elijah, he doesn't care who's surrounding him," Saleh said. "He's going to give everything he's got every time."

If anything, Moore's effort has shown through the three practices of training camp so far. His route running has been more precise and the game looks like it's coming slower to him than it did last year.