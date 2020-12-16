WR Denzel Mims Set to Return to Action for Jets vs. Rams

A big matchup for the second-round wideout from Baylor in his return to action could be going up against Ramsey, the fifth overall selection out of Florida State in the 2016 NFL Draft. But Mims is taking a bigger-picture approach to Sunday's matchup.

"I really haven't thought about it," he said of going up against the Rams' No. 20. "I've been watching film of both their corners, really trying to watch the whole defense, and just focus and try to see what we can do differently. ... I know we've got to come to play Sunday. We've got to try to be perfect in all angles of the game."

If Mims is sharp and Sam Darnold's passes are crisp, perhaps the Jets could find a way to move the ball better than they did at Seattle. The young WR has 19 receptions for 324 yards and a 17.1 yards/catch average that is second-best among qualifying rookies behind only the Raiders' Henry Ruggs at 18.0.

That's because Mims has 6 catches of 20-plus yards and at least one 20-yarder in each of the five games preceding the Seahawks game. So he'll be looking to get some separation and make another high-agility downfield reception or two to keep that streak going.

Whatever he does in the final three games, Mims said he won't be satisfied with the status quo in Year 2 in green and white.