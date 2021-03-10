With Free Agency Around the Corner, Network Experts Weigh In on the Jets

Who are some non-49ers players the Jets might be interested in signing?

La Canfora: "A guy like [Ravens OLB] Matt Judon, look, is he a natural over-the-top pass rusher? No, but he does everything well that I think Joe Douglas would believe in. He can drop back, disrupt the ball in the air, he can rush a little bit outside, a little bit inside, he can set the edge, and he will absolutely improve your run defense. I think Robert Saleh would look at him and say, 'Wow, that's a pretty interesting interchangeable piece that could have some success.' ... I think [Ravens OLB] Tyus Bowser's another athlete like Judon with maybe even longer arms, a little twitchier, only 25 years old. He didn't play a ton all the time in Baltimore, but when he did, he made a real impact."

Pelissero: "I don't think it's any secret they need help at wide receiver. There's a pretty good group of wide receivers, pending the franchise tags. It would be a surprise if Kenny Golladay or Allen Robinson or Chris Godwin simply becomes a free agent. [Detroit did not franchise-tag Golladay but Chicago tagged Robinson and Tampa Bay tagged Godwin], but could there be some tag-and-trade possibilities there? And you've got some potentially intriguing older veterans in free agency like A.J. Green and T.Y. Hilton, who are not going to command top-of-the-market money, they're still going to get paid, but they could be interesting fits."

QB Sam Darnold isn't a free agent but his situation could still impact the Jets in free agency? What are your quick takes on Darnold?

Rapoport: "I think the Jets 'options are incredible: Trade Darnold for a premium pick and select the quarterback of the future, or keep Darnold and have the option of trading out of 2 for an unbelievable package, or just take the second-best player in the draft whoever that person. It's a great spot for the Jets to be in and I really don't know what the right answer is because I've seen Sam Darnold be really, really good, I've seen him be not available, and I've seen him be not as good. One of those is going to be what his career is going to be like. I just don't know which. But that's what the Jets have to figure out now. What is the best way to move forward?"