Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations During Week Week 11

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 19 years. Lasting all season, Wischusen will share thoughts about the Green & White in a weekly column.

Offensive Leaps

If you're wondering where the Jets' offensive production came from, at least through the first three quarters against the Patriots on Nov. 9, to me there were a few big differences. The most obvious was health. For the first time this season the Jets had all three of their top wide receivers on the field simultaneously, and two of them — Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — have the speed to stretch the field. The second, equally important factor was pass protection. QB Joe Flacco was given a different amount of time than either he or Sam Darnold had been given in any other game that I can think of this season. So, combine speed on the field and the time for those speedy players to get down the field because of pass protection, the result was much better than it's been at any other time this season. And you've got 319 yards of offense through the first three quarters.

Struggle to Finish

Penalties have certainly been a problem for the Jets at times this season, but I don't think blaming the loss against the Patriots on penalties would be an accurate way to look at what happened. Yes, the Jets had a couple of penalties called on them that seemed to be game-changing at the time. S Ashtyn Davis roughing the passer on Cam Newton was a big one. But even when the Jets committed the 12 men on the field penalty, the Patriots still only managed a field goal on that drive. Eventhough there have been other games this season where penalties have cost the Jets mightily, I don't look back at the loss to the Patriots and think of penalties as much as I think of the Patriots' time-consuming, double-digit play drives that kept the Jets offense off the field, and got the defense tired and worn down. That certainly seemed to play a factor in the Patriots' come-from-behind win.