Wischusen's Point of View | 2 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 7 Against the Bills

Bob Wischusen has been the radio play-by-play voice of the New York Jets for 19 years. Lasting all season, Wischusen will share thoughts about the Green & White in a weekly column.

Defensive Takeaways

If the Jets are going to make anything of their season, we all know their offense has to become markedly better. With the return of Sam Darnold and Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims, at some point, you would hope that would be the case. The one area that has been a big positive of late -- and gives you hope that, if the offense can turn things around, the Jets can be a competitive team, is they're doing the No. 1 thing that you're supposed to do if you're going to win games in the National Football League — and that is take away the ball. They are plus regularly in the turnover ratio, which actually makes the losses all the more maddening because no advantage is bigger in any sport than being in plus territory in the giveaway and takeaway ratio. So, if you're looking for a positive with the Jets, the defense is taking away the ball will give them hope down the road if the offense can improve, the Jets can be competitive in these games.