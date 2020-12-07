Winston Hill's Family Has Started a Scholarship Endowment

Winston Hill's legacy continues to grow even after his passing in 2016. The great Jets tackle last month was named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame's 12th class. The Class of 2021 will be honored at the Hall's Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, 2021, with the induction ceremony taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The BCFHOF recognition is well-deserved for Hill, who will become one of the most decorated players to be honored by the Hall. He was a two-way player who became a three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference player at Texas Southern.

Then he went on to his 14-year career as the Jets' celebrated tackle, which of course included a starting berth in Super Bowl III. He earned berths in a franchise-record eight league all-star games and, in 2010, entry as a charter member into the Jets' Ring of Honor.

Hill was posthumously selected for entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Hall's Centennial Slate of the Class of 2020 that was chosen by a special blue-ribbon panel in January. Because of COVID-19's wide-reaching effects, that class's induction ceremonies and activities were postponed from this past summer to Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, OH.

Hill's children and family have created a scholarship endowment in Winston's honor.

"So far, we have raised over $13,000," the family said in a statement. "Our aim is to double this amount. Once it hits $25,000, it will be matched by a grant for a total of $50,000 minimum.

"We know a consequence of this pandemic will be a much depleted amount of scholarship funds. HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] will be hit especially hard. We are seeking donations to the Winston Hill Athletic Wellness Endowed Scholarship so that we can reach the matching funds offer while it is still available."