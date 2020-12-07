Winston Hill's Family Has Started a Scholarship Endowment

Jets Tackle Great Was Named to Black College Football Hall of Fame in November

Dec 07, 2020 at 11:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

hill3

Winston Hill's legacy continues to grow even after his passing in 2016. The great Jets tackle last month was named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame's 12th class. The Class of 2021 will be honored at the Hall's Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, 2021, with the induction ceremony taking place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The BCFHOF recognition is well-deserved for Hill, who will become one of the most decorated players to be honored by the Hall. He was a two-way player who became a three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference player at Texas Southern.

Then he went on to his 14-year career as the Jets' celebrated tackle, which of course included a starting berth in Super Bowl III. He earned berths in a franchise-record eight league all-star games and, in 2010, entry as a charter member into the Jets' Ring of Honor.

Hill was posthumously selected for entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Hall's Centennial Slate of the Class of 2020 that was chosen by a special blue-ribbon panel in January. Because of COVID-19's wide-reaching effects, that class's induction ceremonies and activities were postponed from this past summer to Aug. 5-8, 2021, in Canton, OH.

Hill's children and family have created a scholarship endowment in Winston's honor.

"So far, we have raised over $13,000," the family said in a statement. "Our aim is to double this amount. Once it hits $25,000, it will be matched by a grant for a total of $50,000 minimum.

"We know a consequence of this pandemic will be a much depleted amount of scholarship funds. HBCUs [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] will be hit especially hard. We are seeking donations to the Winston Hill Athletic Wellness Endowed Scholarship so that we can reach the matching funds offer while it is still available."

Those who are interested in this charitable opportunity in honor of Winston Hill can make a donation to the scholarship endowment on Texas Southern University's Winston Hill Endowment page

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Raiders 
news

Jets Defenders Fight All the Way but Fall on One Last Las Vegas Longball

HC Adam Gase on 31-28 Loss: 'Everybody's Disappointed ... These Guys, They Battled the Whole Game'
news

Sam Darnold: 'It's Hard to Fathom Losing a Game Like That'

Raiders' Score Late TD to Overcome Jets' Second-Half Rally 
news

Change of Plans: Ty Johnson & Josh Adams Nearly Run Jets to Victory

RBs Take Over Ground Game After Early Frank Gore Concussion, Lead a Remarkable 206-Yard Rushing Effort
news

Jets-Raiders 3 Takeaways: Green & White Fall to 0-12 in Heartbreaking Loss

RBs Ty Johnson, Josh Adams Lead Offense; Defense Can't Stop TE Darren Waller
news

Jets Are Ready for Raiders, Who Are Ready for Jets, at MetLife

Sam Darnold, Green & White Seek Their First Win of 2020 vs. Derek Carr, Silver & Black
news

Jets Promote Two Players, Release WR Chris Hogan

Green & White Call Up DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins from Practice Squad for Game vs. Raiders
news

Jets vs. Raiders Game Preview: Sam Darnold Staying Focused on the Moment at Hand

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Expects a Fistfight Sunday 
news

Jets Notebook | Inside OL Pat Elflein's Track from New Teammate to Starter in One Week

Folorunso Fatukasi Is Green & White's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee 
news

How Can the Jets Beat the Raiders for a Second Consecutive Year?

Sam Darnold, Passing Offense Could Be Effective Sunday vs. Las Vegas
news

No Finger Pointing as Sam Darnold, Adam Gase & Jets Try to Right the Offense

QB Seeks to 'Play Better & Put the Team in Position' to Win Games, Beginning Sunday vs. the Raiders

Advertising