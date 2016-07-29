 Skip to main content
Williams Eyeing Sacks in Sophomore Year

Second-Year Defensive Lineman Hits the Ground Running in Training Camp

Jul 29, 2016 at 12:35 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Leonard Williams feels much more comfortable entering his second training camp. This is the first year since high school he has played under the same system in back-to-back seasons and it seems to be paying off thus far. In two days of camp, the USC product has gotten a good push off the ball, played the run well and spent a lot of time in the offensive backfield.

"Mentally I know what to expect," said Williams. "Last year I was coming out here day-by-day wondering what's going to happen and where I'll be in the lineup. I feel a lot more weight off my shoulders now that I know where to be at the right time."

The 6'5", 302-pounder started 15 games in 2015 and led the Jets in quarterback hits with 32. But Williams wants to turn those pressures into sacks in 2016.

"I just want to get better at pass rushing. I had a lot of QB hits last year, but the stat I want to see is sacks," he said. "I have to get there that one second faster and that's what I've been working on — getting off the ball faster and getting off my blocker faster."

Williams will have a chance to display his moves Saturday for the team's first padded practice.

