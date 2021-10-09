Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Will Zach Wilson and the Jets Offense Keep Its Positive Momentum vs. the Falcons?

EA: Yes. I like this matchup for the Jets offense on multiple levels. The Falcons are last in the NFL in scoring defense (32 Pts/G). They are tied with the Colts and the Buccaneers in pass TDs allowed with 11 and they are yielding 4.5 yards per carry. As Josh Kendall recently noted in the Athletic, the four QBs the Falcons have played this year — Jalen Hurts (PHI), Tom Brady (TB), Daniel Jones (NYJ) and Taylor Heinicke (WAS) — have averaged a 120.1 passer rating. Heinicke gave the Falcons fits last week with his feet and we've seen how dynamic the athletic Wilson is outside the pocket. Starting Falcons nickel Isaiah Oliver injured his knee last week against Washington and was replaced by a rookie in Avery Williams, a fifth round pick from Boise State. The Jets offense got going against the Titans and it was no coincidence that Jamison Crowder (7-61-1TD) was back on the field. And for all the electricity Wilson provided with his down the field passing, he played patient ball while connecting on 14 of 18 on his passes of 7 yards or less. If the Falcons don't dramatically change their approach, Wilson could see a lot of Cover 2 looks. Crowder, Corey Davis (4-111-1TD) and Keelan Cole (3-92) combined for 14 catches, 264 yards and 2 TDs last week. I envision Wilson picking up where he left off and the run game to get some more traction against a Falcons defense off to an uneven start.