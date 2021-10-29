Will the Jets Find First-Quarter Fortune Against the Bengals?

EA: The early scoring drought ends Sunday. It won't be easy though because the Bengals have limited teams to 14 points during their impressive 5-2 start. That's the third-best total in the NFL. And for all the talk about Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals prolific offense, the Cincy defense ranks No. 4 in yards per play (5.14) and No. 6 in rush yards per play (3.99). And a year after racking up 17 sacks in 16 games, the Bengals have 19 sacks. So those numbers appear daunting for a team that is trying to find its way with a quarterback making his first NFL start in Mike White. But the offense actually took strides last week, first with Zach Wilson converting on three third-down passes before Matt Ammendola missed a 48-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter of the blowout loss at New England. And after Wilson went down with an injury, White not only threw a TD pass on his first professional attempt, but he moved the Jets to the NE 28 on the next possession. After running two plays before halftime, White led a 77-yard drive that culminated on Elijah Moore's first NFL TD. He then got the Jets to the NE 35 before misfiring to TE Ryan Griffin. The Jets moved the ball with consistency and White took what was there, keeping the Green & White on schedule, as evidenced by the production of RBs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson in the pass game. You'll see points in the first quarter on Sunday from the home squad, who will be amped up in their stealth black uniforms and eager to make amends in front of their fans.