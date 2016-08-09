Wilkerson's 'Excited' to Be Almost 'Full-Go'





It always happens at this time of year. It never happens fast enough, but it happens. Injured players rehab, rehab, rehab, and then one day they return to action.

Now it's Muhammad Wilkerson's turn. And in his words, "I'm excited."

Wilkerson was moved from the Jets' Active/PUP list to the active roster today. That meant a slow slide back into the pool with only position drills today. But that's OK by Mo.

"I'm very excited to be with the group in the position drills," he said, adding that in his D-line group, "There's a lot of jokesters, so I got some jokes."

Even though he didn't take part in team drills, he did get a special invitation from head coach Todd Bowles at the end of practice.

"It felt good to break down the huddle," Wilkerson said. "Guys were giving me handshakes and dapping me up — that was sweet."

Wilkerson's process is almost complete. Bowles was happy to see that No. 96 "bounced around pretty good" today and even suggested he could see action Thursday night in the Jets' preseason opener against the Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.