Why Is This Jets-Dolphins Matchup Going to Be Different Than Week 12? 

RL: Setting aside the obvious Zach Wilson angle (he didn't play in Week 12), I would anticipate that three or four days of steady South Florida rain, forecast to end with Sunday morning thunderstorms, would turn the Dolphins' grass field into something less than a fast track. I would also anticipate that, as explosive and tough as WR Tyreek Hill is, he will be slightly less explosive if he plays on his ankle sprain from Monday night vs. Tennessee, and a lot less explosive if HC Mike McDaniel and Miami's medical team hold him out. Less speed all around and especially on the Aqua & Coral side could mean fewer points and a defensive battle. And the Jets D, which since the 'Fins game has posted the top back-to-back games in the last 54 seasons by allowing the Falcons and Texans averages of 2.84 yards/play and 8.5 yards/game, should come in less worn down and a more focused on keeping a lid on the dangerous Dolphins. If all those differences occur, it's possible, as the Titans showed in their 1-point road win to rise to 5-8, that the Jets could come home with a different ending after having lost seven of their last eight overall and their last seven at Hard Rock Stadium.

CH: The three biggest factors come down to Zach Wilson, the Jets run defense and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Hill sustained an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans last week and may be limited for Sunday's matchup. In Week 12, Hill had more than 100 yards receiving and 1 touchdown in the Dolphins 34-13 win over the Jets. Hill leads the NFL with 1,542 receiving yards and is QB Tua Tagovailoa's favorite target, so if he is limited by his injury it could help the Jets' defense. The Jets run defense has also vastly improved since Week 12 when the Dolphins had37 carries for 167 yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns. Since that game, in Weeks 13 and 14, the Jets allowed an average of 85.5 rushing yards, which ranks No. 7 in the NFL, and 3.2 yards per carry (No. 4). Finally, while QB Tim Boyle started in the last matchup, Zach Wilson is back in the lineup coming off the best game of his NFL career. Wilson threw for 301 yards, 2 touchdowns, and had a career-high passer rating of 117.9 last week vs. the Texans. If he can repeat that performance and the defense can continue its strong play against the run, I think this could be an entirely different ball game.