Why Are the Jets an Attractive Destination for Head-Coaching Candidates?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What would a season-ending win over the Patriots say about the Jets?

EA: The Jets have a lot going for them as they begin this head-coaching search. GM Joe Douglas, who will be assisted by CEO Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai, will be at the lead and he is universally respected in football circles. While this will be the first time Douglas is in this position, he is a thoroughevaluator and he learned from one of the NFL's league's top executives in Ozzie Newsome, among others. Joe. D. has three Super Bowl rings and he knows how a winner is built while Elhai, a Jets employee for more than two decades, was a critical sounding board for Johnson in the GM search that brought Douglas here. The Jets have two young pillars in place on both lines in DT Quinnen Williams and LT Mekhi Becton, Douglas' first pick as GM. Reviews of Douglas' first draft class, which included snagging WR Denzel Mims in Round 2, have been favorable and Douglas is on record saying he wants to re-sign team MVP S Marcus Maye. Speaking of the draft, the Jets own the No. 2 overall selection, two-first rounders in April, five picks in the first three rounds and six in the top 100 AND two first-rounders in 2022. Douglas also has the financial flexibility to spend wisely with OvertheCap.com projecting the Jets are more than $72 million under the cap. Douglas is looking for a partner, so he is not going to make any major decision — including at QB — without discussing vision with his new hire. Finally, this is New York and this fan base is starving for a winner. If you win here, it's going to be special.