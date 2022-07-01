Who Will Lead the Jets in Touchdowns During the 2022 Season?

EA : The Jets got more dudes across the board, so there are options. Elijah Moore had 6 TDs in 11 games as a rookie. In nine games and playing through injury, Corey Davis had 4 TD receptions. Davis was Zach Wilson's top target early on as the latter got his feet wet in the NFL. Garrett Wilson, who impressed his teammates this spring, is coming off a 12 TD campaign at Ohio State and totaled 24 TDs in 33 college games. Breece Hall rushed for a TD in each of his final 24 games at Iowa State and had 56 TDs in 36 college games. Michael Carter had 4 TDs in Year 1, C.J. Uzomah had 5 TDs in Cinci last season and one in the playoffs, the versatile Braxton Berrios had 5 TDs in 2021 and Tyler Conklin could surprise after a 61-catch season in Minnesota. This ultimately could be a duel between Moore and Davis. Let's give a slight nod to the former Ole Miss star.

EG: Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are definitely the leaders in the clubhouse based on their performance last season and the chemistry they showed with QB Zach Wilson. And it's hard to dispute it. Both WRs should be better in Year 2 in OC Mike LaFleur's system. LaFleur said that Moore has been one of the team's hardest workers in the offseason and could be primed for a breakout season. Davis was on track to eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career before sustaining a season-ending injury. With the team adding offensive firepower in the offseason, it could open up things for both Moore and Davis, but they could also see fewer targets because of ball distribution. TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin could see a chunk of red zone targets that could catapult them toward the top of the TDs list. Wilson and Conklin started to show chemistry near the end of spring ball. All that being said, let's do something different and go with rookie RB Breece Hall. Hall is a threat to score on the ground and through the air. While he may not get the same workload as he did at Iowa State, he scored in 24 straight games for the Cyclones, setting an FBS record. He had 41 rushing touchdowns combined as a junior and senior. While the Jets have a by-committee approach in the backfield, there's a reason they drafted Hall in the second round.