Today's question: Who will lead the Jets in touchdowns during the 2022 season?
EA: The Jets got more dudes across the board, so there are options. Elijah Moore had 6 TDs in 11 games as a rookie. In nine games and playing through injury, Corey Davis had 4 TD receptions. Davis was Zach Wilson's top target early on as the latter got his feet wet in the NFL. Garrett Wilson, who impressed his teammates this spring, is coming off a 12 TD campaign at Ohio State and totaled 24 TDs in 33 college games. Breece Hall rushed for a TD in each of his final 24 games at Iowa State and had 56 TDs in 36 college games. Michael Carter had 4 TDs in Year 1, C.J. Uzomah had 5 TDs in Cinci last season and one in the playoffs, the versatile Braxton Berrios had 5 TDs in 2021 and Tyler Conklin could surprise after a 61-catch season in Minnesota. This ultimately could be a duel between Moore and Davis. Let's give a slight nod to the former Ole Miss star.
EG: Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are definitely the leaders in the clubhouse based on their performance last season and the chemistry they showed with QB Zach Wilson. And it's hard to dispute it. Both WRs should be better in Year 2 in OC Mike LaFleur's system. LaFleur said that Moore has been one of the team's hardest workers in the offseason and could be primed for a breakout season. Davis was on track to eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career before sustaining a season-ending injury. With the team adding offensive firepower in the offseason, it could open up things for both Moore and Davis, but they could also see fewer targets because of ball distribution. TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin could see a chunk of red zone targets that could catapult them toward the top of the TDs list. Wilson and Conklin started to show chemistry near the end of spring ball. All that being said, let's do something different and go with rookie RB Breece Hall. Hall is a threat to score on the ground and through the air. While he may not get the same workload as he did at Iowa State, he scored in 24 straight games for the Cyclones, setting an FBS record. He had 41 rushing touchdowns combined as a junior and senior. While the Jets have a by-committee approach in the backfield, there's a reason they drafted Hall in the second round.
RL: It may be popular these days to say Garrett Wilson, since as The New York Post proposed this week, it's easier than ever for rookie wideouts to get their careers off to flying starts. Talking just in terms of touchdown catches, the NFL has produced four rookie 10-TD WRs in the past 10 seasons — the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase last year, the Falcons' Calvin Ridley in '18, and the Giants' Odell Beckham and the Bucs' Mike Evans in '14 — compared to five in the previous 50 seasons combined. I certainly won't say GW can't get to 10, nor RBs Michael Carter and rookie Breece Hall. But I have my mind set on two experienced Jets wideouts reaching double digits. Elijah Moore showed he was capable of that as a rookie when he was on pace for a 9-TD season (he had 6 in 11 games). And Corey Davis wasn't far away with 4 TDs in 9 games. So my view of the scoring leadership for the Zach Wilson Jets' improved '22 offense is a shared title between Moore and Davis with 10 each — thus becoming only the fourth tandem in franchise history to reach double-digit TDs together, following Don Maynard and Emerson Boozer in '67, Boozer and Rich Caster in '72, and WRs Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker in '15. That's one of my football fantasies for the season ahead.
CH: It's hard to say who will lead the Jets with touchdowns in the 2022 season with all of the offensive talent the Green and White added in the offseason, but I am going to go with Elijah Moore. Moore led the Jets with 6 touchdowns last season, 1 rushing and 5 receiving. All those touchdowns came in weeks 9-13 right before he was placed on IR with a quad injury and missed the remainder of the season. Moore was just starting to hit his stride before he was injured last season and I think has the potential for a minimum 10 touchdown this season if he stays fully healthy. Now that Zach Wilson has a multitude of offensive weapons at his disposal with CJ Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall joining the team, Moore's targets could be fewer than last season. However, I think the connection Moore and Wilson have from playing together in Year 1 will carry over and really flourish in Year 2. Before the end of OTAs, Moore referred to the biggest difference he has felt so far in his second year with the Jets. "I feel like I understand what I am doing better," Moore said. "Year 2 is going to be a smoother transition in terms of understanding my assignment." With a better understanding of the offense and a healthy year, I think Elijah Moore will be the touchdown leader for the 2022 season.