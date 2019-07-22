Who Will Lead the Jets in Receptions in 2019?

EG: To me, this comes down to either Jamison Crowder or Robby Anderson and I'm rolling with the latter. I think this is the year Anderson fully establishes himself as a do-it-all No. 1 receiver for the Jets and, on a side note, will eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. When he broke out in 2017 with Josh McCown under center, he fell 59 yards short of that mark. Just based on listening to Robby talk and seeing him on the field in the spring, he seems to possess a different determination level than before. Back in April when the team unveiled its new uniform, Anderson couldn't hold back his excitement about head coach Adam Gase and said Gase "will bring greatness out of me" and "take me to the next level" in 2019. Now, let's factor in the connection Anderson has with quarterback Sam Darnold. Down the stretch last year in Weeks 14-17, Anderson was targeted 39 times and reeled in 23 passes for 336 yards and three scores. With Darnold entering Year 2 in a more aggressive offense under Gase, I think that only bodes well for Anderson. The team will also be without tight end Chris Herndon for the first four games of the season because of suspension, so look for Anderson to have an increased workload in that span. Assuming Anderson stays healthy, I think he'll lead the Jets in receptions for the second straight season.