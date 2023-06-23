Which Young Jet Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

RL: Since Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and even Breece Hall for six-plus games have already broken out, I'll turn to the defensive portion of the top of the Jets' 2021 draft and say either Jermaine Johnson or Micheal Clemons is positioned to bust out. Edge rusher Johnson, the 26th overall pick, and fourth-rounder Clemons, more of a combo DT/DE player, have similar numbers. They're comparable in size (Johnson's 6-5, 254 to Clemons' 6-5, 263). Last year's stats were also remarkably close in sacks (2.5-2.5), QB hits (5-6), tackles (29-36) and defensive snaps (312-311). Both were limited last year but showed flashes, and with this year's packed pass-rush/DL rotation and the overall expectations on the defense and the team, the pressure will be on to nail down larger roles. I see one or the other increasing his profile and his impact in Year 2. Or maybe both.

CH: Garrett Wilson. While I know he technically "broke out" last season during his rookie year, I think he is going to reach an entirely different level this season. Last year, Wilson was able to break Keyshawn Johnson's Jets rookie receiving yardage record with 1,103 yards on 83 receptions and four TDs. Wilson led all NFL rookies in receptions and receiving yards and was able to do all of this with a rotation of four different QBs -- Joe Flacco, Chris Streveler, Mike White and Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson became the first player in franchise history to win the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and the first to receive a vote for the award since 1996. So, while it seems like a hard task to beat his previous season, I think Wilson could be one if not the best receiver in the NFL this season. He will have Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball and with Wilson's athleticism, I think the sky is the limit for him in 2023.