Which Two Moments Stand Out in the Jets' Regular-Season Games vs. Tom Brady Since 2001?

EA: I was on the Jets' sideline at Foxboro Stadium on Sept. 23, 2001. Less than two weeks removed from 9/11 in an emotionally charged environment, the Jets and the Patriots met in the New England countryside. Curtis Martin (106 rush yards and a 1 TD) and the Jets defense carried the day, but pro football changed with five minutes remaining. Drew Bledsoe scrambled while being chased by Shaun Ellis up the Patriots sideline before the 6-5 quarterback was crushed by Mo Lewis. After another Bledsoe-led series (people forget about that), Tom Brady came in and moved the Pats in the two-minute offense, getting them to the NYJ 29 before four straight incompletions. Bill Belichick, who was 6-10 in his first season in New England, was off to an 0-2 start but he had found his QB. For me, a PR assistant with the Jets in his first year, I left the stadium thinking that was one of the most violent hits I'd ever witnessed and didn't think twice about NFL history. Brady, the most decorated player in league history, owns a 26-7 mark against the Green & White. The two regular-season moments/games that stand out most to me are the Jets' 30-17 triumph over the defending Super Bowl champion Pats at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 22, 2002. I was in the press box for that affair as Chad Pennington (23-33-285-3TD) outdueled Brady (19-37-133-1TD-1INT) and the Jets would go on to win an improbable division crown (You Play to Win the Game) while the Pats would miss the postseason. And while the Brett Favre-led Jets' 34-31 OT decision over the Brady-less Pats in 2008 was exciting, I'll take the Jets' 16-9 win over the New England on Sept. 20, 2009. The crowd was frenetic and disruptive all afternoon at the Meadowlands and Brady completed just 49% of his throws for 216 yards and was intercepted by Darrelle Revis. The Jets made a statement and the crowd played a huge role as the Green & White ended an eight-game home losing streak to their longtime nemesis. They had stood up to the bully.