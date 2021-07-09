Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which RB will lead the Jets in yards from scrimmage in 2021?

EA: You could go in any direction here and make a strong case. The Jets are going to a committee approach and they like what each of their backs brings to the table. Head coach Robert Saleh has talked up the benefit of attacking in waves and sharing the load, so there will be multiple contributors. Fourth-round pick Michael Carter looked good in OTAs/minicamp and my sense is he'll look even better when the pads come on. Carter led the nation last season with 18 rushes of 20+yards and set a school record while averaging 6.62 yds/rush for his career. From 2018-20, he totaled 71 catches for 556 yards. He showcased his receiving prowess with a brilliant one-handed grab up the sideline this spring. The 5-8, 202-pounder consistently made people miss in the open field at Carolina because he can change directions at the drop of a dime and then get upfield. Due to his combination of vision, feel and lateral agility, The Athletic's Dane Brugler said the explosive Carter, "projects as a lesser version of Dalvin Cook." I'll take Carter while acknowledging Tevin Coleman has been a beast in this system before, La'Mical Perine looks ready for bigger things in Year 2, Ty Johnson is a burner with a nice skill set and this wide zone scheme fits Josh Adams well-