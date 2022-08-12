Which New Jet Are You Most Excited to Watch Friday vs. the Eagles?

RL: I'm going to cheat by picking a position, and mentioning a player who didn't play virtually all last year (three defensive snaps in the PS opener vs. the Giants) as a first-year Jet. The position is, of course, edge, and the player is Carl Lawson, who as HC Robert Saleh said Wednesday, "Right now he's scheduled to play, so he's ready to go." Then after Carl, I'm most eager to see the pair of drafted rookies, Jermaine Johnson in Round 1 followed by Micheal Clemons in Round 4, and how they're maneuvering off the edge and into the Eagles' pocket. I'll even throw Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Sheldon Rankins into the mix and see how the revamped pass rush looks across the front four. For a gauge, I'm going with 2.8 sacks a game, not because summer team sacks are important to accumulate down to the decimal but because the 12 teams in franchise history that reached 40 regular-season sacks averaged around that number in their preseason games. So onward toward eight to 10 summer sacks, led by the edge men, and then let's see it continue in the regular season.

CH: I am by far most excited to see Jason Pinnock lineup against the Eagles, which is a bit of a stretch because he's not new. But he's relatively new to safety. Last season Pinnock made the transition from cornerback to safety and started at the position for the first time in Week 16. Even though he only trained at the position for a month, he was able to hold his own for the remainder of the season against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers and the Bills. "We just look at Pinnock — his size, length, speed, his athleticism — we're like, man, he'd be a really cool free safety, Jimmie Ward-type in our system," Saleh said last December when Pinnock made his debut. Pinnock also earned a Pro Football Focus rating of the fourth-best safety in the NFL in the final three weeks of the 2021 season. With a whole offseason to develop at the position, Pinnock has looked strong and consistent at safety throughout camp and has made significant plays in practice. I think he is going to be an asset this season and I can't wait to see Pinnock's first game in the 2022 season.