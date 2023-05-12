Which Matchup Are You Most Looking Forward to on the Jets 2023 Schedule?

RL: It would be easy to roll an even number and go right to Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 2, or Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs in Week 4, or Jalen Hurts and those dastardly Eagles in Week 6, or Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 8. But I'll draw an odd number and go right to the top — Week 1, Monday night, Sept. 11, at MetLife: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. I don't doubt for a minute that Rodgers will be the same magician he's been his entire career, if not better and more inspired by his new New York state of mind, but I want to see the frustrations of last season's six-game losing streak and no touchdowns over the final three games washed away. I want to see Rodgers go toe-to-toe with Allen and pry victory No. 1 out of his and the Bills' grasp. Mostly, I want the Bills, who have won three straight division titles, as well as the Patriots and Dolphins to see right from the beginning that they'll all have a title fight on their hands this season. No time like opening night to start sending that message.