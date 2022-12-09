Which Lineup Change Will Be the Most Significant in the Jets-Bills Rematch?

RL: Surely Mike White for Zach Wilson since the teams' first meeting is significant. But I'm going to the other side of the ball and say that two Bills defensive changes could be impactful. One is S Jordan Poyer, who's been back for 3 games after missing the Jets and Vikings games with an elbow injury. As Jets OC Mike LaFleur said: "Poyer's just huge for them. He brings that veteran leadership and that presence." And those takeaways: He has a team-high 4 INTs, and consider in the 2 games he missed, the Bills were 0-2 with a minus-3 turnover margin, while in the 10 games he's played, they're 9-1 with a plus-3. But might Poyer's presence be balanced for the Jets by the absence of sack master Von Miller? Even before the LB went out on Thanksgiving with a season-ending knee injury, the Buffalo pass rush had been slipping. In the first 10 weeks, the Bills were 7th in sack rate; in the last 3 weeks they are 28th. A secret for White and the Jets is take advantage of the Miller-less rush and not get overconfident throwing the ball around with Poyer lurking down the deep middle.

CH: The lineup change that will be the most significant is going to be Corey Davis' return. His 17.8 yards per catch is second-best in the NFL and his 2 receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most on the team. What really sets Davis apart is his explosive plays. He has 13 big-play catches (receptions of 16-plus yards) on his 25 receptions at 52%, which is the best percentage in the NFL among WRs with a minimum of 25 receptions. His ability to extend plays in critical moments, particularly in the fourth quarter when both of his touchdowns have come, is a staple of the offense. Even last week against the Vikings Mike White and Davis connected on fourth-and-10 for 31 yards. Davis will give the Jets more options in the pass game and will draw attention from the Bills' defense.