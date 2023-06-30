Which Jets Player Would You Invite to Your Fourth of July BBQ? 

EA: Every barbeque needs quality sauce, so you're going to need Sauce Gardner to bring his smokey, sweet and BBQ sauce. Aaron Rodgers is an obvious candidate because you know he'll take care of his teammates. We know Rodgers appreciates a good party because he took in multiple playoff games at Madison Square Garden and a pair of Taylor Swift shows at MetLife Stadium. He'll also keep it fun. D.J. Reed said that Rodgers surprised his teammates recently by playing rap in the weight room. And on top of those considerations, Rodgers would be a good guy to have on your side if some kind of party trivia breaks out on July 4. Speaking of conversationalists, Breece Hall knows some streaming shows and TE C.J. Uzomah is up on what's happening on Broadway. If you are playing hoops, Tyler Conklin and Garrett Wilson would put your teams over the top. Ron Middleton enjoys a good stogie and is just a fun dude to be around. You want to be around families on the holidays, so Quinnen and Quincy Williams have to be there. Just invite the whole team.