Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

EA: The Jets have a talented young roster and there are several quality options for breakout candidates. On defense, you certainly could go with a pair of Jets who never have played a down for the Green & White — DE Carl Lawson and CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Lawson was a monster last summer before the Achilles tendon tear and Gardner, the No. 4 overall selection in the NFL Draft, is a monster talent. With more talent on the edge with Lawson, Jacob Martin and Vinny Curry plus rookie Jermaine Johnson, DT Quinnen Williams could push for his first 10-sack campaign. This is a quality group of receivers who should have considerable production if they remain healthy. We saw what Elijah Moore did in 11 games last season, Garrett Wilson was a points producer at Ohio State, and I think Corey Davis will reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. With the overhaul at tight end and the Breece Hall/Michael Carter dynamic in the backfield, QB Zach Wilson has more options and he'll take a leap. But I'll go with an unconventional answer and take Alijah Vera-Tucker as he moves to right guard. By the end of the season, the Jets will have two Pro Bowl guards in Laken Tomlinson and AVT.