Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: Which Jet will benefit most from changing to a 4-3 defense?

EA: Jarrad Davis.

The Jets targeted Davis in free agency because they like his athleticism, physicality and overall tenacious play. Davis (26) was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017 and he had a career year in 2018 with 100 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. His production dropped in 2019 and he became a rotational player last season after the Lions declined to pick up his fifth-year option. While the Lions operated out of a 3-4 base the past three seasons, Davis will move to a 4-3 defense under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich. The Jets want to create chaos up front and let their linebackers get after it laterally.

Davis is an excellent athlete. He had freakish numbers at Florida's pro day, posting a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash , a 38.5-inch vertical and 10-9 broad jump. Plus Davis has outstanding length (33.5 inches) and he's a big hitter who has been productive as a blitzer. I don't know if he's reached his ceiling yet and some players develop at different rates.

Former Jets LB Demario Davis was a guy who took a few years to figure it all out. He was a punishing tackler who worked hard on coverage and his pass rush to become more of a complete player, but he also gained more of an understanding of the finer details of the game and that came with experience. Davis became one of the NFL's better inside linebackers. Two different players (J. Davis a better athlete and D. Davis bigger and stronger), but there is a chance the best is yet to come for Jarrad Davis. He'll play alongside C.J. Mosley in 2021 and the Jets linebacking corps will be perhaps the most interesting unit on the club.