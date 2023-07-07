Which Free-Agent Addition Will Have the Biggest Impact on the Jets in 2023?

RL: Mecole Hardman Jr. is my choice for biggest-impact Jets free agent. The UFA from KC has 4.33 speed in the 40, making him the fastest of any Jets WR who had a lasting impact on the team since Santana Moss, who came to the Jets with 4.31 speed in 2001. Hardman's 8.3 YAC average is second-best among all NFL wideouts since 2019. He's one of the league's most explosive players in those past four years with 32 plays of 20-plus yards, all in fewer than 200 touches. And he wants the ball more to do more magical things. What more can a Jets fan ask for? Oh, well, yes, a continued uncomplicated rehab from his early-offseason core surgery and a quick chemistry catchup with Aaron Rodgers in August. If those things happen, watch him turn on the jets in September and beyond