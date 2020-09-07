Which Area Does Jets QB Sam Darnold Want to Improve in 2020? 

Darnold had a revolving door at wide receiver throughout training camp because of injuries, but he's shown flashes of chemistry with the five active wideouts on the roster – Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims, Chris Hogan, Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios – minus Denzel Mims, who was sidelined for the majority of camp with a hamstring injury.

"As a quarterback, you want stability, but guys can be able to come in and out and you're expecting on a certain play for one person to be in the right spot and at the right time," he said. "As long as guys are doing that, I'm going to be able to expect that guy to be there no matter who it is. Everyone in the NFL is talented, so if you get the ball to someone and they're able to make someone miss and go get YAC, there's yards to be made all over the field. Everyone is talented enough to do it. That's how I look at it as a quarterback."

The Jets also have WRs Donte Moncrief and Lawrence Cager on their practice squad. With the new COVID-19 rules, the team can elevate two players from its practice squad to the game day roster and place them back on the P-squad immediately after the game. Regardless of who lines up Week 1 at Buffalo, Darnold has confidence with his receiving corps and the offense as a whole.