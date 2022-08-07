Where Do the Jets Stand Two Weeks into Training Camp? 

RL: At the moment, they're standing pretty tall. Just ask them. C.J. Mosley on his team: "We're definitely excited to take the necessary steps to accomplish what we've all come here to do." Quincy Williams about the linebackers: "We're going to be scary." C.J. Uzomah on the TEs: "This is one of the best groups I've ever been a part of." Solomon Thomas on the D-line: "I think our potential is out the ceiling, it's up in space." Ahmad Gardner on his CB group: "I know we've got a lot of great talent. Everybody's feeling it." OC Mike LaFleur on the O-line: "I think we have the potential to be really, really good." I'm glad they feel that way, but with that kind of confidence, they need to get up to top speed quickly. Maybe it was a good development that the D, after beating up on the O in last year's Green & White Practice, played the O a little more evenly Saturday night. That could mean the offense is better, while the defense, as Mosley said after the practice, "has some things to work on but definitely there were some positive signs." We'll know more in less than a week when they play at the Eagles, but at this spot on the summer calendar, the Jets, fingers crossed, are making progress.