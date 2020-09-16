Where Did PFF Rank Jets' Mekhi Becton's Performance Among Rookies?

Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton had an impressive NFL debut on Sunday in the Jets' 27-17 loss to the Bills in Week 1. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rookie on offense and fifth-highest overall.

"He was a people-mover in the run game and made several impressive blocks, which helped him to a 77.4 run-blocking grade for the game," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "However, it was Becton's pass protection that was perhaps the biggest surprise of the week. We were worried about how he would fare on NFL true pass sets after seeing very few of those reps at Louisville, but he ended up earning the third-highest grade on true pass sets on Sunday. All told, he allowed just two pressures from 41 pass-blocking snaps and ended the game with a 77.2 overall grade, the 11th-best grade of the week."

The Jets' revamped offensive line allowed three sacks for 13 yards, but it was its first game together as a unit. Center Connor McGovern, who's started 37 games since he was drafted in 2017, was impressed with the "Big Ticket" in his first game without any preseason reps.