Today's question: What would the returns of S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis Mean to Jets Defense?

EA: The Jets have played solid defense through five game, but they can be even better over the final 12 contests. To date, the Jets defense ranks ninth in both yards per play (5.30) and rush yards per play (4.01). Even after taking a step back against Atlanta, the Green & White are fourth in red-zone defense (42.9%) and 10th in third-down defense (35.7). The defensive line didn't play its best in London, but the DL will continue to create havoc up front. Let's also consider the Jets are getting a highly athletic, physical presence back in the lineup in Jarrad Davis. I'm interested to see him pair with C.J. Mosley, who's been terrific, and all of these Jets 'backers – including waiver find Quincy Williams – are thumpers. The young cornerbacks have impressed, but let's consider what has transpired at safety this season. The Jets have started four different pairings with Maye (3), Jarrod Wilson (2) Lamarcus Joyner (1), Sharrod Neasman (1) and all getting starting nods. In Week 5, Neasman played 86% of the defensive snaps while Wilson (65%) and Ashtyn Davis (47%) also got a decent amount of run. Marcus Maye is a steady force and he can give a lift to a young backfield that has gotten good play out of its young corners. The Davis/Maye returns will also improve defensive depth and provide even more options for a special teams unit that has been very impressive.